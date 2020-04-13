'You'll See Bodies In The Streets Of Africa' Warns Melinda Gates; Says Vaccine Is 'Ultimate Solution' To COVID-19

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 22:25

Melinda Gates says that COVID-19 is going to "be horrible in the developing world," and that we're going to see 'bodies in the streets of Africa' like what's happening in Ecuador.

"Look at Ecuador," said Gates, adding "They're putting bodies out on the street. You're going to see that in countries in Africa."

During a Friday interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Gates said that when she saw how China had to enact mass quarantines in order to combat the virus, "my first thought was Africa," adding "how in the world are they going to deal with this?"

Earlier in the interview, Gates said that vaccines will be the 'ultimate solution' to solving coronavirus - which she and her husband Bill have been heavily invested in for some time.

Of course, not everyone is excited about the Gates' endeavors.