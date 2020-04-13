'You'll See Bodies In The Streets Of Africa' Warns Melinda Gates; Says Vaccine Is 'Ultimate Solution' To COVID-19

Melinda Gates says that COVID-19 is going to "be horrible in the developing world," and that we're going to see 'bodies in the streets of Africa' like what's happening in Ecuador.

"Look at Ecuador," said Gates, adding "They're putting bodies out on the street. You're going to see that in countries in Africa."

During a Friday interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Gates said that when she saw how China had to enact mass quarantines in order to combat the virus, "my first thought was Africa," adding "how in the world are they going to deal with this?"

Earlier in the interview, Gates said that vaccines will be the 'ultimate solution' to solving coronavirus - which she and her husband Bill have been heavily invested in for some time.

Of course, not everyone is excited about the Gates' endeavors.

These people wanted Corona to spread like crazy in Africa and then offer their 'help' via vaccine. There's a growing resentment against them, a lot of Africans don't want them there. — DMF aka Sarah (@ForumsMeghan) April 10, 2020

Melinda Gates says the lack of testing kits in Africa is the reason our numbers are low but soon we’ll have bodies out in the streets. I’m sure Bill and his wife have rituals every night hoping Africa gets affected the most 🙄😶 — Katlee 🍒😋 (@JustKatlee) April 11, 2020

After reading critical reports how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation really operates in India and Africa my blood just boiled watching this interview.

Their vaccines caused epidemics in those communities.

Polio infections rose in India.

Even WHO was loathed to admit this fact. https://t.co/X7hMLuknj9 — Hanief Haider (@haniefhaider) April 11, 2020