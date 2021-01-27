10Y Yield Tumbles Below 1.00% As Liquidations Lash Stocks

As the short-squeeze malarkey accelerates this morning...

Funds are being forced to liquidate their longs to cover losses/margin...

And that is weighing on the broad market...

Which has put a bid under bonds, sending the 10Y yield back below 1.00%...

And the dollar is bid as overseas positions are unwound and repatriated...

It seems that all the cheering over soaring heavily-shorted stocks has an ugly unintended consequence after all. We are sure the regulators will be looking into this now.