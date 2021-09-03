24 Year Old Arrested For Fake Vaccine Card Claiming Jab From "Maderna"

If you're going to try and fake your vaccine card, it's probably best to learn the basics of spelling "Moderna" first.

Therein "lied" the problem when one 24 year old traveler from Illinois, Chloe Mrozak, tried to pass off a fake vaccination card, according to Law & Crime. Airport screeners felt the woman's card looked "questionable" and investigated it further.

Putting aside the fact that the entire process of "questioning" someone's "vaccine card" is ridiculous in and of itself, an investigating agent was sent an email with the subject line “Fwd: Maderna/possible fraudulent card".

“Upon review, I noted that ‘Moderna’ was spelled incorrectly, which was listed as ‘Maderna,'” the agent wrote in their affadavit for probable cause to arrest Mrozak.

Her card claimed she had gotten the shot from National Guard members identified as “cpl wolf” and “ssgt montey", the report said.

Mrozak also had other irregularities with her paperwork, including her hotel reservations not providing a reservation number. She was also unable to provide a flight number for her American Airlines trip.

“Upon confirming Mrozak’s identity via her government issued identification card, I informed her that I conducted an investigation and information obtained from the State of Delaware that her information listed on her CDC Card was false,” Special Agent Wilson Lau's affadavit said.

“I informed her that she was under arrest for Falsified Vaccination Documents, HRS 127-29. Arrest was made without incident.”

And just like that, we all felt safer, right?