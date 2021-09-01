25% Of Bosses Say They've Fired Someone For Zoom Meeting Gaffes

Nearly 25% of bosses have said they have fired someone due to a gaffe during a Zoom meeting.

Almost all bosses surveyed by Bloomberg recently have also "levied some sort of disciplinary action" for blunders during meetings. And despite countless reports about increased productivity while working from home, bosses don't "fully trust" a third of their staff to perform well while working remotely.

Participants in Zoom calls were up to 300 million per day in April 2020, up from 10 million per day at the end of 2019, the report notes.

Often times, participants can have a bad connection, can join calls late, can accidentally share sensitive information and - in the case of Jeffrey Toobin - can be caught masturbating while they're supposed to be paying attention to a PowerPoint presentation.

Despite this, Austin, Texas-based Vyopta said that 75% of executives plan on maintaining or expanding the number of employees working from home.

Meanwhile, Zoom just posted a quarter that prompted Wall Street to casually shave off about 15% of its market cap in the last 2 trading days. The video sharing program is likely to continue playing a major role in the workplace as employers continue to adopt hybrid work models. Its numbers were impressive; but not impressive enough to justify the company's high-flying valuation.

"Zoom reported that revenue was up 54% from a year ago in the quarter. But that's down sharply from the 355% growth in sales Zoom reported this time last year during the height of Covid-19 fears," CNN reported.

And hey, don't feel bad about the firings over inadvertent screw-ups. While 25% of bosses say they've fired employees for gaffes, like The New Yorker did with Jeffrey Toobin, his boss at CNN must have fallen in the 75% of the other bosses...