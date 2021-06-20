30Y Treasury Yield Tumbles Below 2.00%, Japanese Stocks Plunge

Short-dated Treasury yields are extending their rise from Friday's bloodbath as the collapse of the long-end of the term structure accelerates in early Asia trading.

2Y is back above the Fed Funds rate...

and 30Y yields are back below 2.00%...

... for the first time since March...

10Y yields are at their lowest since early March...

And Japanese equity markets are none too happy with Powell's policy error malarkey...

As Lance Roberts noted earlier, there have been ZERO times in history when the Fed started a rate hiking campaign that did not lead to a negative outcome. We suggest this time won’t be any different.