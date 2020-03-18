5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Salt Lake City, Airport Shut Down

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Utah's Salt Lake City area Wednesday morning, knocking out power to many in the region and prompting the FAA to ground all flights at Salt Lake City International Airport

#FAA statement below regarding the evacuation of the air traffic control tower at @SLCairport following an earthquake this morning. pic.twitter.com/GYgdhSHHBL — The FAA (@FAANews) March 18, 2020

The United States Geological Survey's (USGS) quake report indicates the epicenter was three miles north-northeast of Magna, Utah, and it occurred at a depth of 6.3 miles.

Utah Emergency Management said this was the largest earthquake since 1992.

We are receiving earthquake reports from Logan to Riverton. The strongest shaking seems to have been felt around Salt Lake County.



The power has been knocked out in some areas. #utquake — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

The @UtahDepOfHealth state lab is assessing damage and currently down. The poison control center has been evacuated and the @UtahCoronavirus hotline is down. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 18, 2020

Reports are starting to come in of damaged structures in the Salt Lake area.

EARTHQUAKE DAMAGE: this is next to the Rescue Mission or Salt Lake at 500 S 400 W @fox13 pic.twitter.com/HMEErQC1sv — Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) March 18, 2020

#BREAKING: 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes 10 miles east of Salt Lake City, Utah, USGS reports.



This is some seriously good parenting. Great work in an Emergency situation. pic.twitter.com/Bx01Y2NpUC — Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) March 18, 2020

PowerOutage.us reports that 73k customers have no power.

The quake comes as Utah residents are adjusting to Covid-19 shutdowns, including school cancelations, shorter business hours, and social gathering limits.