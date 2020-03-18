5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Salt Lake City, Airport Shut Down

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:46

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Utah's Salt Lake City area Wednesday morning, knocking out power to many in the region and prompting the FAA to ground all flights at Salt Lake City International Airport

The United States Geological Survey's (USGS) quake report indicates the epicenter was three miles north-northeast of Magna, Utah, and it occurred at a depth of 6.3 miles. 

Utah Emergency Management said this was the largest earthquake since 1992. 

Reports are starting to come in of damaged structures in the Salt Lake area.  

PowerOutage.us reports that 73k customers have no power. 

The quake comes as Utah residents are adjusting to Covid-19 shutdowns, including school cancelations, shorter business hours, and social gathering limits.