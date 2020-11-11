$61 Million Of Meth Seized At Texas Border Crossings Amid Cartel Crime Wave 

Methamphetamine is flooding across the Mexico-US border at an all-time high, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have ramped up patrols at border crossings to disrupt the illegal drug trade made possible by Mexican drug cartels.

CBP released a statement on Nov. 3 detailing how the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge and World Trade Bridge border crossings recently seized, in two separate events, about $61 million worth of meth.

"The trafficking and production of methamphetamine has increased substantially over the past year, causing drug traffickers to become more creative in their methods of smuggling their product into America," said Acting Port Director Andrew Douglas, Laredo Port of Entry.

The packages contained nearly 3,000 pounds of meth were intended to supply multiple U.S. cities along the 'meth superhighway'. CBP explains, in both seizures, how officers confiscated the illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the first enforcement action occurred at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling an empty trailer from Mexico. The 2006 Freightliner tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 618 packages containing 1988.12 pounds of alleged methamphetamine discovered within the trailer. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $39,762,165. -CBP On Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the World Trade Bridge, the second seizure occurred when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of frozen vegetables arriving from Mexico. The 1999 Freightliner tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 352 packages containing 1049.84 pounds of alleged methamphetamine discovered within the trailer. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $20,996,610. -CBP

On Nov. 8, CBP tweeted two pictures, showing the bricks of meth, indicating the narcotics have an estimated street value of $60,758,775.

#ICYMI - CBP officers in Laredo seized over 3,000lbs of meth—worth $60M—last week in two separate, unrelated incidents at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge and World Trade Bridge.



Details via @CBPSouthTexas: https://t.co/cVmV30mMKC pic.twitter.com/MT1Yt7dqFj — CBP (@CBP) November 8, 2020

According to a Fox News report from early September, CBP meth seizures have so far doubled over last year as drug cartels ramp up production and flood the U.S. with supply.

Officers say in all, the total volume of meth seized is almost double than last year, with still a couple of months left to go in the fiscal year. The volume of meth seized has been increasing annually for several years. In the fiscal year 2019, the Office of Field Operations seized some 68,585 points of meth nationwide, compared to 118,153 pounds this year. -Fox News

The latest meth seizures come as President Trump has had 371 miles of border wall installed on the southern border.

As meth floods into the US, there's some hope, as shown by the CBP's latest meth seizures, that the newly erected border wall is possibly working.