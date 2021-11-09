Aaron Rodgers Takes 'Full Responsibility' For Comments On Vaccination Status

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took to the the radio on Tuesday to address criticism that he lied about being vaccinated for Covid-19, after testing positive for the virus last week when it came out that he did not receive the jab.

"I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading," Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday - after he told people in August "I'm immunized," when asked.

"To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments," he continued, adding that "This has definitely been a time of a lot of reflection" during his Covid isolation.

"I understand that people are suffering."

Rogders first elaborated last Friday, when he said he believed he was 'immunized' because of his conversations with homeopathic 'healers' who worked to stimulate his immune system. An appeal to the league in which he argues that he should be treated as though he were vaccinated was denied.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there," Rodgers told radio host Pat McAfee.

As noted by the WSJ, Rodgers missed Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, after which he was placed into the NFL's unvaccinated player protocol to the surprise of many.

The revelation sparked an outcry that he had misled the public, which he vehemently denied during his first public comments on the subject last Friday. In an extended interview on former NFL punter Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers insisted he didn’t lie. He also criticized the “woke mob” for attacking him, assailed the NFL’s protocols as draconian and labeled himself as a “critical thinker” while invoking civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Rodgers indicated Tuesday he wanted to move on from the fracas. While noting he did not make his vaccine decision “frivolously,” he said his focus was on returning to the field for the 7-2 Packers, who just lost in his absence while he had to watch at home. -Wall Street Journal

"I’m an athlete, not an activist," said Rodgers. "I’m going to go back to do what I do best, and that’s playing ball."

Rodgers has claimed that he's allergic to the two mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, and does not trust the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. He also admitted that he's taking ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies on the advice of Joe Rogan.

The unvaccinated player protocol requires Rodgers to miss a minimum of 10 days, meaning the earliest he can return is Saturday.

An NFL league official who spoke with the Journal on condition of anonymity refuted several claims by Rodgers, including that he spoke with an NFL doctor who told him that vaccinated individuals can't catch or spread Covid-19, because 'no doctor from the league, nor any independent consultants used by the league and its players’ association, communicated with Rodgers, although that option was made available to him,' according to the report.

Rodgers said last week that he now "feels great" after his diagnosis, before pushing back on the vaccines.

"If the vaccine is so great, why are so many vaccinated people getting sick?" and "If it is so safe, why to the manufacturers need legal immunity?"

He also pointed to the study out of Israel saying he'll have more robust immunity than he would with a vaccine and makes the point that when Trump was pushing the vaccine, the same hysterical left was all saying they'd never take it.