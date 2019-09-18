"Abject Corruption" - Exposing The Financial-Political-Complex Protecting Its Own In The Gold Manipulation Maelstrom

Via TF Metals Report,

By now, you've heard of the indictment of three key JP Morgan employees and the charges of precious metals market manipulation.

Well, I've just unearthed a nugget that will leave you speechless.

If you've been around here for a while, you'll recall my secondary role in 2012 of assisting Andrew Maguire in his quest to end the Banks' ongoing gold and silver price manipulation.

Though Andy had direct evidence from two whistleblowers inside JPM...and though this evidence was officially and legally summarized and submitted to the CFTC in August of 2012...the CFTC sat on the case. Their official "silver manipulation investigation" had dragged on to its fourth year and no end was in sight.

Then, in September of 2013, the CFTC suddenly closed the investigation and declared that there was "no viable basis to bring an enforcement action". See this: https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/pr6709-13

The timing of this was suspect because just one day before, Andrew Maguire had appeared on The Keiser Report to disclose the information that the CFTC was seemingly ignoring. The video is below. The TFMR link posted the next day is here: https://www.tfmetalsreport.com/blog/5087/am-mk

OK, so let's get back to that CFTC press release from the day they suddenly closed the investigation. Note that the investigation was handled by the CFTC's Division of Enforcement:

During the investigation, the head of the CTFC's Division of Enforcement was a man named David Meister. In a curious development, Mr. Meister quit the CFTC just one week after the silver investigation was closed. https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/pr6735-13

But there were no worries for Mr. Meister as he soon landed on his feet at the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates. https://www.skadden.com

And so NOW is where we bring all of this full circle...

Please see this CNN summary of the DoJ indictments of Monday: https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/16/investing/jpmorgan-precious-metals-price-...

Did you catch it? If not, here's the excerpt you need to see:

So, in summary...

The Enforcement Division of the CFTC runs a five-year investigation into silver price manipulation, only to immediately close the investigation once presented with irrefutable whistleblower evidence of said manipulation. The head of the Enforcement Division, David Meister, quits the CFTC within a week of closing this investigation. Meister then takes a job with Washington law firm, Skadden LLP. Skadden LLP has been retained by Michael Nowak, former head of the JPMorgan precious metals desk, as his defense attorneys. The lead attorney defending Nowak is David Meister.

And there you have it. Abject corruption that is in your face and undeniable with another case of the Financial-Political Complex protecting its own.