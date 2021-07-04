"Activist Athlete" Gwen Berry Made Rape Jokes And Mocked White People, Mexicans And Asians In Old Tweets

Once again, the liberal strategy of mining someone's Twitter from years prior to find "un-woke" statements to implicate them, cancel them and ruin their future has come back to bite the SJW crowd in the back.

Gwen Berry, most recently known as a self-proclaimed "activist athlete" because she turned her back to the national anthem and U.S. flag at U.S. Olympic Team trials for the hammer throw looks as though she may not have always been so concerned with virtue signaling as she is now.

According to new Tweets unearthed by the NY Post, Berry made disparaging remarks about Asians, Mexicans and white people.

“Mexicans just don’t care about ppl,” she wrote in a Tweet in November 2012.

In another Tweet from 2011, she wrote: “This lil white boy being bad as hell!! I would smack his ass then stomp him!! Smh #whitepplKids hella disrespectful.”

“Just saw this gurl wearing heels with white socks!! What the Hell..#chineseppl always try to start new trends..smh..ggguuurrrllll,” she also wrote in 2011.

She also made a joke about rape in 2012, Tweeting: “I’m about to rape my lunch. [Shout out] to all the females that’s gon get drunk, get recked by 4 dudes, then cry rape this weekend.”

The posts came before her Olympic career, the Post article notes, and when she was in her 20's. However, we all know that such items would not have been - and have not been - off limits for a "woke" SJW that will use any excuse to cancel someone that doesn't surrender to their ideologies.

But for some reason, we feel like Berry will be overlooked and won't get the same treatment. Recall, even the White House came out and defended Berry's actions last week, with WH press secretary Psaki stating, on behalf of President Biden: "He would also say, of course, that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, and it means respecting the right of people granted to them in the Constitution to peacefully protest."