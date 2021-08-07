Activity On Dating Apps Hits Record High In July

Activity on dating apps hit a record high in July as people who were cooped up for a year due to the virus pandemic now feel comfortable mingling with others.

According to Bloomberg, citing research firm Apptopia, daily active users on top ten dating apps, including Match Group Inc.'s Tinder and Bumble Inc., reached more than 15 million users.

Early in the pandemic, users frowned upon dating apps for fear of meeting others who may be a carrier of the virus.

But since more than half the country is vaccinated and life has been getting back to normal, users are online searching for their soul mate.

Emma-Claire Ziolkowski, a dietitian from Virginia Beach, Virginia, said she re-downloaded Tinder after she was fully vaccinated.

Ziolkowski said that after more than a year spent alone and working at home, an app is an easiest and safest place to search for love:

"My favorite thing about dating apps as a whole is that you have access to people you would have never had access to."

More insights into dating app trends will follow next week's quarterly report of Bumble. The dating app recently went public, taking advantage of the reopening of the economy.

However, the recent spread of the delta variant could be a significant challenge for online dating apps as cities and states reimpose public health guidelines.