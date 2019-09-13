Actress Felicity Huffman, First Parent Sentenced In College Admissions Scandal, Gets 14 Days In Prison

Following reports that she might avoid jail time, actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison at a federal court in Boston on Friday.

Prosecutors had recommended that Huffman serve a month in prison. They argued that "imprisonment is needed because this was a considered, deliberate and purposeful act."

But before handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said she wasn't swayed by the prosecutions claims that Huffman and her fellow defendants' actions undermined the whole college admissions system.

Ultimately, her sentence was a compromise - halfway between what prosecutors asked for and the probation that her lawyer had lobbied for. She is the first parent to be sentenced in the ongoing college admissions cheating scandal case.

Per CNN, Felicity Huffman's husband William H. Macy - who was present in court on Friday to support his wife - hasn't been charged in connection with the college cheating scandal because it's unclear if he was aware of his wife's alleged activities.

Of course, Huffman's sentence was so light because she admitted guilt and struck a plea deal. Some of her fellow parents that are resisting this path - including actress Lori Loughlin - probably wouldn't be so lucky.

Her legal team is expected to deliver a statement to the press after the sentencing has been adjourned.