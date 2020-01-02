Airbus Deliveries Soar To Record High As Boeing's Crash

A new report from Reuters specifies how Airbus locked in a record number of aircraft deliveries in Dec. to exceed full-year delivery targets while outshining troubled Boeing in becoming the world's top planemaker.

By midnight on New Year's Eve, Airbus delivered 863 aircraft for the year, up 7.9% from 800 in 2018, sources told Reuters.

The sources said the numbers aren't official and must be audited before officially published.

Shown in The Seattle Times chart below (updated on Dec. 29), the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max and now suspension of its production had more than halved deliveries from 806 in 2018 to 370 in 2019.

With Max sales stalled, deliveries tanking, and production halted, Airbus is now soaring ahead as Boeing is facing its biggest crisis in 100 years with no word on a timeline of an ungrounding.