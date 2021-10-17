Alabama School District Says It Can't Feed Its Students Due To "Supply Chain Issues" With Food Vendors

How bad are the shortages across the country getting? One Alabama school district is literally running out of food.

Alexander City Schools have started asking parents to feed their children breakfast at home or to send them to school with snacks because the district hasn't received its normal food deliveries from vendors, according to AL.com.

"Alexander City Schools, like many schools across the nation, is experiencing supply chain issues with our food vendors," the district wrote on Facebook.

"As you know, breakfast and lunch is served daily in our schools. In previous weeks we have not received our food deliveries due to suppliers who are short on supplies, drivers and even warehouse employees," the post says.

The district then talks about trying to move vendors and tells parents to feed their children before sending them to school: "We have taken action to open accounts with other vendors in an attempt to diversify our supply options. Breakfast may be impacted more so than lunch in the coming weeks. If possible, we ask that you feed your student breakfast prior to school or try to send a snack. Some of you have noticed our menus have not been updated regularly. When supplies do arrive, we do not always receive what we have requested; therefore altering the menus. This is a situation that is frustrating for you as a parent, and for us as well as our ability to feed our students is being greatly impacted."

The post concludes: "Please know we will continue to update you as we work to resolve this issue."

Of the district's 2,870 students, 65% are enrolled in free and reduced price meals, the AL.com report says.

"Every school district in the state" is facing some type of food shortage, the report says.

