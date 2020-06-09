"All I Do Is Make Money, This Game Is F**king Easy!"

Presented with little comment, aside to say, take cover...

Barstool's Dave "I am the world's greatest day trader" Portnoy offers some insights from his experience "trading" stocks in recent weeks:

"Buffett is an idiot" "All I do is make money, this game is fucking easy. Literally the easiest game I've ever played. All I do is print money." “I should be up a billion dollars.”

I should be up a billion dollars with how right I was about cruises and airlines. #ddtg pic.twitter.com/FIWAzjKTdW — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 8, 2020

As Global Macro Monitor rightly noted - this is the most epic signal of a blow-off top yet.

Dear Jay Powell - see what you have created!??