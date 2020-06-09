"All I Do Is Make Money, This Game Is F**king Easy!"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 10:25

Presented with little comment, aside to say, take cover...

Barstool's Dave "I am the world's greatest day trader" Portnoy offers some insights from his experience "trading" stocks in recent weeks:

"Buffett is an idiot"

"All I do is make money, this game is fucking easy. Literally the easiest game I've ever played. All I do is print money."

“I should be up a billion dollars.”

As Global Macro Monitor rightly noted - this is the most epic signal of a blow-off top yet.

Dear Jay Powell - see what you have created!??