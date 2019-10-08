All Major US Equity Indices Break Below Critical Technical Support

...and just like that, it was gone.

The odds of a China trade deal are plunging...

Source: Bloomberg

The gains from "bad is good" payrolls and China trade-deal hype are gone...

Dow (cash) has filled the gap from Friday's close...

And all the major US equity indices have broken back below their 50- and 100-day moving averages (Small Caps below 200DMA)...

Yuan has erased all its Golden Week gains...

Source: Bloomberg

And 30Y Yields are pushing back down towards 2.00% once again...

Source: Bloomberg

Where's Larry Kudlow when we need him most?