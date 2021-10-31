Caught On Camera: Amazon Driver Fired After Dropping Off Woman In Minidress From Delivery Van

An Amazon driver made an unexpected "drop off" that got caught on camera and ultimately got him fired.

A driver in Florida was caught on video letting a scantily clad woman in a minidress out of the back of his corporate vehicle during the work day. The video, which has now gone viral, has many wondering what packages, exactly, the driver was intent on delivering that day.

Video of the incident received more than 11 million views on TikTok over the past week, according to the NY Post. The 11 second clip shows the courier opening the back door of his van to let the woman hop out. She continues down the road on her way and he ostensibly continued his deliveries for the day.

While the true nature of the meet up between the two remains unknown, Amazon didn't take any chances and promptly fired the driver.

Photo: NY Post

Amazon commented on the incident to TMZ: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers. Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

This incident comes on the heels of numerous other incidents where Amazon drivers have been found to be tossing packages and writing messages in condensation on customers' windows.

We're sure during this day and age, this incident will somehow prompt hours of mindless PowerPoint slides from PR firms and consulting companies about consent, inclusion, inequality, racism and climate change, for all drivers that choose to remain on staff.