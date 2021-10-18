Amazon Hiring 150,000 Seasonal Workers To Meet Surge In Holiday Web Sales

Amazon announced Monday that it would hire 150,000 seasonal jobs across fulfillment centers nationwide. The news comes as the company previously announced plans to hire 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs and 125,000 full and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs.

"Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement.

All new employees will receive an average starting pay of around $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000, and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts.

"We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits," Davis said.

The states with the most seasonal jobs available include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

"Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond," she continued.

Big e-commerce players have begun to promote benefits and higher pay to seasonal workers as a surge in web sales is expected ahead of the holiday season. Walmart, Amazon's competitor, also serves up perks for seasonal employees.