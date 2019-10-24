Amazon Plummets On Earnings, AWS Miss; Dismal Holiday Quarter Guidance

Two quarters ago, when Amazon reported otherwise respectable earnings, the market hammered the stock after AWS growth slowed and Amazon guided to the lowest revenue growth since 2001, despite broadly higher margins. Then, last quarter, Amazon stock tumbled again on the company's disappointing profit outlook, and continued slowdown in the growth rate of the company's golden goose - AWS.

And, as the company reported moments ago, as it has traditionally tended to do, its guidance of $66-70BN was a clear sandbagging as Amazon reported Q3 net sales of $70BN, at the very top of the range, and above the $68.7BN consensus estimate, however, this did not translate to an EPS beat as the company reported Q3 EPS of 4.23, well below the $4.59 expected.

Here is a summary of the Q3 highlights:

Q3 net sales of $69.981BN, beating expectations of $68.7BN

Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.23, missing expectations of $4.59

Q3 operating income $3.175BN, missing expectations of $3.0BN

Q3 AWS Sales of $8.995BN, missing estimates of $9.19BN

While AMZN missed on most of Q3 metrics, the good news was that Q2 revenue did come in higher than sellside expectations, rising 23.7% in Q2, although looking ahead, there may be stormy clouds.

Indeed, while Q3 earnings were not terrible, the reason why AMZN stock is tumbling after hours is because of the company's guidance for the holiday quarter, which came in very weak, with the company expecting the top range for its Q4 sales below Wall Street's estimate, in the process sparking worries that its big investments in next-day delivery aren't bringing the sales boost investors were hoping for, to wit:

Q4 net sales estimate of $80-$86.5BN, far below Wall Street's consensus estimate of $87.16 billion

Q4 operating income guidance between $1.2 billion and $2.9 billion, far below the Wall Street estimate of $4.31 billion, and also far below the $3.8BN in Q4 2018.

Taking the midline of Amazon's Q4 revenue guidance of $83.25BN would indicate the slowest growth rate since Q4 2014.

In kneejerk response, the stock is tumbling more than 8% after hours, dropping as low as $1,623, back to levels last seen in March.

Developing