Amazon Surprises Market With Monster Bond Offering Just As Morgan Stanley Hikes Price Target To $2,800

Yesterday we showed that in a world where most companies have mothballed buybacks until they get a sense of what cashflows will look like in the new post-corona abnormal, the tech sector remains a beacon for hope for those who demand to frontrun a management team buying back its own shares.

Getting a head start on even more buyback announcements, online retailing monopoly Amazon - which as a reminder disappointed investors with a surprise $4 billion in coronavirus-linked expenses - surprised markets when the A2/AA- rated issuer announced a monster USD bond issuance in 6 parts: 3yr, 5yr, 7yr, 10yr, 30yr and 40yr. The initial price talk according to Bloomberg was as follows:

USD 3Y: +40 Area

USD 5Y: +65 Area

USD 7Y: +85 Area

USD 10Y: +105 Area

USD 30Y: +130 Area

USD 40Y: +150 Area

As a reminder, last week we first pointed out that less than 5 full months into the year, IG issuance had surpassed a record $1 trillion, a number which AMZN will push well toward $1.1 trillion after the offering closes today.

The news of the massive issuance was enough to spook Treasurys, and in an immediate reaction we saw Treasury Sep 20 futures fell from 138-31+ to 138.26+, and the 10Y yield was last trading at session highs above 0.68%.

Perhaps tied to Amazon's buyback-boosting bond offering, Amazon quickly upgraded its price target to $2,800, just one month after it hiked the PT to $2,600. This is how analyst Brian Nowak justified his latest upgrade:

E-commerce : Shelter-In Hobby #1: 2020 is setting up to be an e-commerce inflection year as the combination of shelter-in place, lower spend on experiences (dining out, bars, travel, etc) and gov’t stimulus have driven dollars online. Trends have accelerated monthly as shoppers have moved from stocking up (March), to buying more essentials and home items (March/April), to broad-based larger, more frequent buying (April to now) as our bottom-up e-commerce model leads us to estimated 58% Y/Y e-commerce growth in April (~4X faster than 1Q:20 and 2019). As in other online behaviors, we think part of this acceleration is structural, with more shoppers, spend and categories per shopper (namely grocery) moving online faster...but how durable is this growth?

As a result, Nowak raises his Amazon growth estimates and boosts the PT to $2,800:

Remains Top Pick: We expect AMZN to continue to drive and benefit from these inflecting e-commerce trends, as we raise our ’20/’21 AMZN revenue by 4%/5%...now expecting '20/'21 US GMV (ex Whole Foods) to grow by 34%/18% Y/Y. This larger top-line drives up our forward profit estimates...and our PT to $2,800 as AMZN remains our top pick. We see faster top-line/share gains and a larger than expected profit snapback in ’21 ahead (lapping ’20 Covid investments and 2 years of 1-day investments) and think the street is still under-appreciating these trends, with AMZN currently trading at ~17X our ’21 EBITDA (a ~15% discount to the historical NTM average).

Visually, this is how the $2,800 price target is hit on a sum of the parts basis:

And the resulting valuation: AMZN historically trades at an average of ~20X NTM EBITDA, and MS' SoTP implies ~19x '21 EBITDA, a 4% discount to the 2 year average.