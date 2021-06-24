Another Day, Another Short Squeeze; Small Caps & Crypto Jump
Shorts were squeezed for the 4th straight day...
Helping Small Caps to outperform on the day. Nasdaq lagged along with the S&P but all ended green...
The S&P, Nasdaq Composite, and Nasdaq 100 all closed at a record high.
Bank stocks outperformed the market today (despite the curve being flatter) ahead of tonight's stress-test data...
Vol was clubbed like a baby seal around the pre-open for the 4th straight day...
Treasuries were a snooze-fest today... explosively unchanged across the entire curve. 10Y remains in an extremely tight range, just below 1.50%...
The Dollar has erased around a half of the Powell/Bullard bounce...
Bitcoin bounced back above $35,000...
Ether managed to get back above $2000...
Gold jumped, then dumped back into the red...
But WTI ended higher after following the mirror path to gold...
Finally, there are now over 8 trillion reasons for stocks to keep going higher...
But one of them is NOT fundamentals.