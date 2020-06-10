Another Example Of How F**Ked Up The Markets Are Right Now

Meet Fangdd Network Group - a Chinese real estate service provider with the ticker symbol DUO.

Yesterday, and more this morning, the company - whose name bears a strong resemblance the FANG stocks that make so many headlines day after day at their record highs - has seen its stock soar 600%!!!

Some context..

In a statement, the company said it doesn’t comment on unusual market activity, and that its share price “could be subject to significant volatility for various reasons that are out of the company’s control.”

We can!

Almost 4,000 new Robinhood "traders" started holding the stock yesterday!!!!

Seriously!!! This was the stocks with the 2nd biggest increase in holdings on the platform yesterday!

Are Millennials really buying FANGDD mistakenly thinking its something to do with FANG stocks?