Apple Cofounder Steve Wozniak Embraces "Right To Repair" Movement

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak embraced the "right to repair" movement in a Cameo video. He said Apple itself wouldn't have existed without an open technology world.

"We wouldn't have had an Apple, had I not grown up in a very open technology world," said Wozniak. "Back then, when you bought electronic thing like TV's and radios, every bit of the circuits and designs were included on paper. Total open source."

Nowadays, Apple, Microsoft, and other technology companies have strict repair restrictions on their products.

"It's time to recognize the Right to Repair more fully," Wozniak said in a Wednesday Cameo video requested by repair expert Louis Rossman. Cameo is a site where people pay celebrities for a short video message.

"I am so busy with so many other things in my life that I haven't really gotten involved in that area. But I'm always totally supportive and I totally think the people behind it (the Right to Repair) are doing the right thing," Wozniak continued.

He said: "Companies inhibit [the right to repair] because it gives the companies power, control, over everything."

"It's time to start doing the right things," Wozniak added.

Wozniak's backing of the right-to-repair movement comes as President Biden could soon direct the Federal Trade Commission to draft new rules that prevent manufacturers from limiting consumers' ability to repair products on their own or at independent shops, a person familiar with the plan recently told Bloomberg.

White House economic adviser Brian Deese said an executive order could be released in the coming days and is designed to drive "greater competition in the economy, in service of lower prices for American families and higher wages for American workers."

This comes after the European Commission announced new right-to-repair rules for laptops, smartphones, and tablets.