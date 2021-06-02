Apple Confirms Apple Card Outage "Affecting All Users" 

Apple Card users could be struggling to make payments this morning due to an outage. On Apple's System Status webpage, "Apple Card - Outage" is being reported.

The outage appears to have begun around 0917 ET. Here's what Apple is saying:

Apple Card - Outage Today, 9:17 AM - ongoing All users are affected Users may not be able to manage their Apple Card, make payments, and may not see recent transactions.

"Today’s issue comes shortly after Apple Card Family Sharing arrived with iOS 14.6 at the end of May," said 9to5Mac.