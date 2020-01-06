Apple To Delay Some 5G iPhone Launches Until 2021, Says Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini published a research note Monday that details how the launch of the iPhone 5G will take place on two separate dates.

Hosseini said the sub-6GHz models would be launched as planned, around September 2020, but the mmWave version of the iPhone could be delayed to December or even early 2021.

"The delay in the launch, according to our checks, stems from Apple's decision to in-source the Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules instead of purchasing from the 3rd party," Hosseini wrote.

He expects Apple to ship 60 million 5G iPhones in 2H20, with 52 million sub-6GHz to be available in September, and 8 million mmWave that could be delayed until December or even early 2021.

For some humor: "Apple reportedly delaying iPhone 5G launch to 2021 due to component design issues... Should've spent more on buybacks," tweeted Hipster Trader.

Apple reportedly delaying iPhone 5G launch to 2021 due to component design issues



Should’ve spent more on buybacks — Hipster (@Hipster_Trader) January 6, 2020

Apple shares were lower in early trading on Monday, rallied back -as usual - but was unable to get back over $300.