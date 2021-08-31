Apple Watch Production "Temporarily Halted" As Engineers Struggle With Quality Issues 

Suppose you're waiting for the launch of the new Apple Watch 7 that may make an appearance at an Apple event in September. If so, you might be disappointed because, as per Nikkei Asia, watch production has been delayed as engineers wrestle with quality issues.

Multiple sources familiar with the Apple Watch 7 production told Nikkei Tuesday that the device "encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance."

The three sources said Apple was disappointed in production quality, which could be "attributed to the complexity of the design." The smartwatch is a larger flat-edge design than previous models.

Four sources said that production has been "temporarily halted" as Apple engineers and suppliers sort out production flaws ahead of mass production.

"All assemblers are facing similar problems in reaching satisfactory production performance based on the current industrial designs," one of the people with direct knowledge told Nikkei Asia.

Apple has even requested component suppliers to delay shipments of critical parts of the new watch to assemblers, sources continued.

The issues assemblers found in the overhauled smartwatch are r elated to electronics modules, components, and displays . No other details were provided.

"Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock trying to solve the issues, but currently it is hard to tell when the mass production could begin," another source said. Apple initially planned mass production to begin around mid-September, but now delays could disrupt mass production dates.

Apple shares are down half a percent but don't appear to have moved on the news.