Apple Working On "Crash Detection" For iPhone, Apple Watch, That Would Call 911 Automatically After Car Wrecks

Apple is either getting more intrusive into your daily life or offering key new lifesaving features to its iPhone, depending on how you look at it.

The latest "feature" Apple wants to offer iPhone users is the ability for iPhones to detect when someone is in a car crash, so the phone can dial 911 automatically, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The feature is going to be called "crash detection" and will be available on both iPhones and Apple Watches. It'll use data from already existing sensors in both products to detect car accidents as they occur by measuring G-forces from impact.

Apple has already incorporated safety measures like fall-detection and walking steadiness detection to its iPhone OS.

The crash detection software has been undergoing testing over the past year using data shared anonymously from iPhone and Apple Watch users, the report says. Apple products have "already detected more than 10 million suspected vehicle impacts".

The company is building an algorithm for accuracy using 911 data, which helps give Apple's software confidence that the user was involved in a crash and needs emergency attention.

Apple wouldn't be the first to put forth such a feature: Google added crash detection to its Pixel smartphone in 2019 and add-on apps in Apple's App store offer similar features.

Meanwhile, legacy auto software like GM's OnStar has provided "automatic crash response" since 1996.

Apple declined to comment on the potential feature, and its release is still uncertain, sources told the WSJ.