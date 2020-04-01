April Fool'd - Bonds Bid, Stocks Slammed As Rebalance-Bid Evaporates

With month-/quarter-end rebalancing flows now a thing of the past...
Virus-fear is back...
Source: Bloomberg
But the day started off ugly with a huge sell program...
Source: Bloomberg
...the biggest negative TICK since Aug 13th 2018...
Source: Bloomberg
Small Caps led the bloodbathery with a near 7% collapse today (limit-down) but all the major US indices were ugly (note the weak open, bounce into EU close, then selling fir the rest of the day...
The Dow lost 21k; S&P dropped below 2,500; and Russell 2000 broke back below 1,100... erasing over 50% of the dead-cat-bounce from last week...
Both Defensive and Cyclicals were equally hit today...
Source: Bloomberg
It appears the short-squeeze ammo has run out again...
Source: Bloomberg
FANG stocks were slammed, as the opening and closing bid ramps from last week have disappeared...
Source: Bloomberg
Bank stocks continued yesterday's losses...
Source: Bloomberg
Directly-Virus-Affected sectors were monkey-hammered today with Airlines collapsing...
Source: Bloomberg
Most worrisome today was the crash in Mortgage REITs - despite weak markets and tumbling yields... systemic issues?
Source: Bloomberg
Credit was weaker today (HY worse)
Source: Bloomberg
Will stocks catch-down to bond yields now that the rebalance flows are done?
Source: Bloomberg
Treasury yields were all lower today as the rate-locks from record issuance lift (led by the long-end: 30Y -6bps, 2Y -1.5bps)...
Source: Bloomberg
10Y Yield tumbled back below 60bps today (57.7bps lows)...
Source: Bloomberg
The Dollar rebounded from yesterday's weakness...
Source: Bloomberg
The Dollar shortage is back, with FRA-OIS widening notably today
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos faded today...
Source: Bloomberg
Commodities were noisy today with oil and gold up, copper down...
Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices turmoiled around today but ended higher after plunging back below $20 again
Gold futures bounced back above $1600...
Finally, we note that Republicans have retaken the lead (albeit very marginally) in the prediction markets for the November election...
Source: Bloomberg
And amid all the ongoing calls for more and more rounds of fiscal stimulus and helicopter money, USA sovereign/deval risk is starting to rise rapidly...
Source: Bloomberg