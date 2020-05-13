Armed Militia Helps Reopen Michigan Barbershop 

Armed militia members have pledged their support to an Owosso, Michigan barbershop that opened last week in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

A Facebook Live video surfaced on Saturday morning (May 9), broadcasted by Mid-Michigan NOW, showing dozens of people standing in front of the barbershop. Some were waiting for haircuts while others, armed with weapons, guarded the perimeter of the building.

Michigan State Police issued several citations on Friday (May 8) from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office demanding Karl Manke,77, to shutter all operations of Karl Manke's Barber & Beauty Shop, located on 421 W Main St.

In response to tensions between Manke and the state, the Michigan Militia has pledged full support in making sure the state government does not shut down the shop and will defend Manke from being hauled off in handcuffs.

"Yesterday (May 8) six troopers came in to enforce the governor's order or to issue a cease-and-desist order so we are here to make sure he doesn't get arrested," Owosso resident Daniel Brewer told NBC 25 News. "We're willing to stand in front of that door and block the entrance so the police will have no entry there today."

Mid-Michigan NOW's Jonathan Deutsch interviewed Manke on Saturday. Manke said all he wants to do is "work." He said, "he's too old -- you know -- I don't care about all this stuff," while referring to the COVID-19 outbreak, he went onto say this "is all nonsense."

(2/2) He continued: "I'm not going to rollover. I'm not closing. Unless you want to drag me out of here in handcuffs which they probably will."



He ended with a laugh: "What are they going to do, give me life? I've got one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel." pic.twitter.com/6lnclsrJRu — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) May 9, 2020

The pandemic and the resulting lockdowns are catalyzing new tensions between people who want the economy reopened and state governments that want non-essential businesses closed for virus containment measures.

The increasing presence of militia at state capitol buildings, demanding local economies reopen, has occurred in the last several months.

If lockdowns are extended through summer, like what happened in Los Angeles on Tuesday, when officials extended the stay-at-home order by three months, this could certainly lead to increased tensions between people and state governments.