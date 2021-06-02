AT&T Users Report "Widespread" Outages Across Baltimore–Washington Metro

Downdector users report AT&T service across the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area is experiencing widespread outages.

Most of the outages and or issues appear to be with AT&T phone and internet service.

People are reporting AT&T outages are "widespread" in parts of Maryland.

"There's definitely a outage! I'm in Baltimore & same issue, constantly no service , dropping calls & dropping wifi calls to 611! I don't know wtf is happening @ATTHelp @ATT," someone tweeted.

Another person said, "AT&T has had my phone jacked up all day... State wide outages? What the hell yall doing up there????"

About an hour ago, local news WBAL-TV Baltimore said, "Hmmm, according to ATT, there are "no outages to report.""

Google Search Trends shows Marylanders have been panic searching AT&T-related issues all day.

