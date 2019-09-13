Austrian 100 Year Bond Enters Bear Market As Negative Debt Collapses

For months, the world watched in stunned amazement as, alongside the relentless increase in global negative yielding debt which more than doubled in 2019 from $8 trillion to $17 trillion, the Austrian century bond due 2117 exploded higher and almost doubled in price from just above par to an all time high of 220 in late August.

What a different just a few weeks - and a smattering of good news - makes the euphoria is now officially over and as 10Y Treasury yields surge to 1.90% from a record low of 1.42% on September 3, now that downward momentum has been broken and CTAs are accelerating in the other direction, the Austrian century bond is doing what its Argentina peer did last month: it is tumbling, and as of the close of trading in Europe was down over 20%, officially entering a bear market.

What about the amount of negative yielding debt? Well, after hitting a record high of $17 trillion in August, the stock of negative debt has tumbled by $2.5 trillion to $14.5 trillion, the biggest monthly drop in global negative-yielding debt on record.