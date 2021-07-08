Baltimore City Police Bust "Ghost Gun" Manufacturing Operation

For months we've been documenting the rise of "Ghost Guns," which are untraceable weapons that can be made from 80 percent lower kits or 3D printers, across the Baltimore Metropolitan Area.

On Wednesday, one likely source of these unserialized guns was uncovered during a raid of a Northwest Baltimore house by the Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Agents found drugs and gun manufacturing equipment.

"Ghost guns are a fairly new but extremely dangerous phenomenon," said Special Agent in Charge for HSI Baltimore James Mancuso

Four people were arrested with "large quantities of narcotics, narcotics manufacturing materials, firearms and firearm manufacturing equipment," according to local news WMAR.

"These dangerous firearms and drugs have no place in our city. The Baltimore Police Department and all of the partners that worked on this case are sending a strong message to those that wish to cause harm in our city, "We will find you and hold you responsible for the violence in our city,'" said BCPD Commissioner Michael Harrison.

"This operation showcases what law enforcement agencies are capable of achieving when we work together. Criminals and those who refuse to obey the laws don't stand a chance against a unified team of dedicated officers and agents working toward a common goal," Mancuso said. "HSI will continue to partner with our law enforcement friends to keep our communities safe and bring those who violate that safety to justice."

In the last six months, ghost guns have flooded city streets, making these weapons untraceable if used in crimes.

BCPD warned in February and June about the worsening situation in the metro area as these weapons are being used in violent crimes. The police department expects ghost gun seizures to hit a record this year.

Meanwhile, homicides are estimated to break above the 300-level for the six consecutive years as violent crime spirals out of control.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has blamed the surge in violent crimes on Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's halt on prosecuting minor traffic violations, prostitution, drug possession, and other minor offenses during the virus pandemic.