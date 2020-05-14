Bank Of Mexico Cuts Rates By 50bps To 5.50% As Expected

Heading into today's rate cut decision by the Mexican Central Bank, analysts were nearly unanimous, with 20 out of the 22 analysts expecting a 50bpcut, 1 a 75bp cut, and the remaining one 100bp. The majority was right, with the Bank of Mexico - seeking to stimulate the Mexican economy from its worst recession in recent history - cutting rates again to 5.50% from 6.0% in a unanimous decision, even though Goldman had assessed "a 40% probability of a larger 75bp-100bp cut given the sharp deterioration of the growth outlook, worsening business confidence and PMIs, decelerating consumer credit and formal job creation, and below-target headline, services and non-food core-goods inflation."

And with that, the highest yielding currency in LatAm (aside for the occasional banana republic) just became even a little bit less attractive for carry traders.

Explaining the rate cut, the central bank said that it took "into account the referred risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets, majorchallenges arise for monetary policy and for the economy in general. Considering the room for maneuvering that on balance monetary policy has as a result of these implications, and with the presence of all its members, Banco de México’s Governing Board decided unanimously to lower the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 50 basis points to a level of 5.5%."

Commenting on the decision, Banxico said that "the challenges for monetary policy posed by the pandemic include both the unprecedented impact on economic activity as well as those associated with the financial shock that we are currently facing. As for the risks to the foreseen trajectory of inflation, the most important to the downside are a significant widening of the negative output gap and the effects of the fall in energy prices. To the upside, a greater or more persistent depreciation of the peso and possible disruptions to chains of production and distribution of certain goods and services. In this context, the balance of risks for inflation remains uncertain."

The central bank also said that "available information shows that economic activity in Mexico contracted significantly during the first quarter of the year, incorporating the effects associated with the pandemic in March, which affected the production of goods and services considerably. Although the magnitude and duration of the effects of the pandemic are still unknown, these are expected to intensify during the second quarter, and to result in a significant contraction of employment. Slack conditions thus continue to widen considerably, in a context in which the balance of risks for growth is significantly biased to the downside."

Since the decision was widely as expected, the MXN was virtually unchanged trading at around 24.25 after the announcement.

Goldman justified the 50bp rate cut with the following recent developments: