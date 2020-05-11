Banks Battered, Absymal Breadth But The Big-Tech Buying-Bonanza Continues

The Nasdaq is now up over 40% off the March lows...

As Nasdaq earnings continue to collapse...

Source: Bloomberg

Valuations are soaring back near record highs...

Source: Bloomberg

As world stocks ride the 'white pony' of central bank narcotics...

Source: Bloomberg

Because The Fed went full "Rick Astley"...

You're welcome!

Everything opened lower... then the bid for big tech stepped in - buybacks and robinhood'rs... but a weak closing hour left Dow and Small Caps red (very ugly last few seconds)...

There was an odd panic-puke in the last few seconds of the day - which took the S&P to perfectly unchanged...

As Nasdaq soared, the median US stock was notably lower today...

Source: Bloomberg

Breadth was abysmal...

Source: Bloomberg

Another epic short-squeeze continues (6 days in a row higher)...

Source: Bloomberg

FANG stocks surged to new record highs today (up 43% off the March lows)...

Source: Bloomberg

This is the 6th day higher in a row (and 8th day of the last 9)

Source: Bloomberg

All thanks to The SNB...

And Retail bagholdering...

Source: Robintrack

Biotech stocks soared to a new record high...

Source: Bloomberg

But Banks were battered lower today...

Source: Bloomberg

And in case you are wondering why banks are getting battered (on such a glorious day of panic-buying), here's why! Market expectations of negative rates are soaring...

Treasury yields were higher across the curve with the long-end steepening...

Source: Bloomberg

10Y back above 70bps...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar surged today (bets day in over 4 weeks) after a couple of days of weakness...The last two days moves look a lot like last week's...

Source: Bloomberg

Just hours ahead of Bitcoin's once-every-four-years 'Halving', the cryptocurrency chopped around after its big loss yesterday

Source: Bloomberg

The rest of the crypto space is hurting too since Friday...

Source: Bloomberg

Oil chopped around today on Saudi production headlines but all the major commodities ended lower...

Source: Bloomberg

June WTI outperformed with yet another panic-bid into the settlement...

Finally, Spot The Odd One Out... What do stocks "know" that bonds and commodities don't about the re-opening of the world's economy?

Source: Bloomberg