Banks Battered, Absymal Breadth But The Big-Tech Buying-Bonanza Continues

The Nasdaq is now up over 40% off the March lows...
As Nasdaq earnings continue to collapse...
Valuations are soaring back near record highs...
As world stocks ride the 'white pony' of central bank narcotics...
Because The Fed went full "Rick Astley"...
You're welcome!
Everything opened lower... then the bid for big tech stepped in - buybacks and robinhood'rs... but a weak closing hour left Dow and Small Caps red (very ugly last few seconds)...
There was an odd panic-puke in the last few seconds of the day - which took the S&P to perfectly unchanged...
As Nasdaq soared, the median US stock was notably lower today...
Breadth was abysmal...
Another epic short-squeeze continues (6 days in a row higher)...
FANG stocks surged to new record highs today (up 43% off the March lows)...
This is the 6th day higher in a row (and 8th day of the last 9)
All thanks to The SNB...
And Retail bagholdering...
Biotech stocks soared to a new record high...
But Banks were battered lower today...
And in case you are wondering why banks are getting battered (on such a glorious day of panic-buying), here's why! Market expectations of negative rates are soaring...
Treasury yields were higher across the curve with the long-end steepening...
10Y back above 70bps...
The dollar surged today (bets day in over 4 weeks) after a couple of days of weakness...The last two days moves look a lot like last week's...
Just hours ahead of Bitcoin's once-every-four-years 'Halving', the cryptocurrency chopped around after its big loss yesterday
The rest of the crypto space is hurting too since Friday...
Oil chopped around today on Saudi production headlines but all the major commodities ended lower...
June WTI outperformed with yet another panic-bid into the settlement...
Finally, Spot The Odd One Out... What do stocks "know" that bonds and commodities don't about the re-opening of the world's economy?
