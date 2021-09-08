Beige Book Reveals Not Just Stagflation But Record Shortages Of Everything

In a notable reversal in the latest Fed Beige Book, the Sept 8 edition of the Fed's assessment of the economy found that after the economy "strengthened" from May to July in its last Beige Book, the Sept assessment found that "economic growth downshifted slightly to a moderate pace" (even though the characterization of the pace of job creation ranged from slight to strong) with much of the blame cast on the Delta variant, to wit: "the stronger sectors of the economy of late included manufacturing, transportation, non-financial services, and residential real estate. The deceleration in economic activity was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most Districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant, and, in a few cases, international travel restrictions."

And whereas back in July the biggest concern was surging prices, two months later a new bogeyman has emerged, it is no longer soaring inflation (the Beige Book notes that "Inflation was reported to be steady at an elevated pace, as half of the Districts characterized the pace of price increases as strong, while half described it as moderate") that is the biggest risk - although one look at the Prices section below could prompt some doubt here - but rather the same one that citizens of Venezuela and every other socialist paradise on earth are familiar with: unprecedented: widespread shortages of everything.

Cause for the slowdown notwithstanding, the overall assessment was ugly - not only was there no sign of supply chain and price pressures easing, but evidence of full employment being well below pre-COVID. And between continued surging prices, a downshift in the economy and widespread labor shortages, the one word that summarizes best what is going on is: stagflation.

But before we get there, here are the Fed's comments on...

Overall Economic Activity:

Economic growth downshifted slightly to a moderate pace in early July through August. The stronger sectors of the economy of late included manufacturing, transportation, nonfinancial services, and residential real estate. The deceleration in economic activity was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most Districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant, and, in a few cases, international travel restrictions.

The stronger sectors of the economy of late included manufacturing, transportation, nonfinancial services, and residential real estate. The deceleration in economic activity was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most Districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant, and, in a few cases, international travel restrictions. The other sectors of the economy where growth slowed or activity declined were those constrained by supply disruptions and labor shortages, as opposed to softening demand. In particular, weakness in auto sales was widely ascribed to low inventories amidst the ongoing microchip shortage, and restrained home sales activity was attributed to low supply.

Growth in non-auto retail sales slowed a bit in some Districts, rising at a modest pace, on balance, across the nation.

Residential construction was up slightly, on balance, and nonresidential construction picked up modestly.

Trends in loan volumes varied widely across Districts, ranging from down modestly to up strongly.

Reports on the agriculture and energy sectors were mixed across Districts but, on balance, positive.

Looking ahead, businesses in most Districts remained optimistic about near-term prospects, though there continued to be widespread concern about ongoing supply disruptions and resource shortages.

Employment and Wages:

All Districts continued to report rising employment overall, though the characterization of the pace of job creation ranged from slight to strong.

Demand for workers continued to strengthen, but all Districts noted extensive labor shortages that were constraining employment and, in many cases, impeding business activity.

Contributing to these shortages were increased turnover, early retirements (especially in health care), childcare needs, challenges in negotiating job offers, and enhanced unemployment benefits.

Some Districts noted that return-to-work schedules were pushed back due to the increase in the Delta variant.

With persistent and extensive labor shortages, a number of Districts reported an acceleration in wages, and most characterized wage growth as strong—including all of the midwestern and western regions.

Several Districts noted particularly brisk wage gains among lower-wage workers.

Employers were reported to be using more frequent raises, bonuses, training, and flexible work arrangements to attract and retain workers.

Prices:

Inflation was reported to be steady at an elevated pace, as half of the Districts characterized the pace of price increases as strong , while half described it as moderate.

, while half described it as moderate. With pervasive resource shortages , input price pressures continued to be widespread.

, input price pressures continued to be widespread. Most Districts noted substantial escalation in the cost of metals and metal-based products, freight and transportation services, and construction materials, with the notable exception of lumber whose cost has retreated from exceptionally high levels.

Even at greatly increased prices, many businesses reported having trouble sourcing key inputs.

Some Districts reported that businesses are finding it easier to pass along more cost increases through higher prices.

Several Districts indicated that businesses anticipate significant hikes in their selling prices in the months ahead.

Here are the highlights by Regional Fed:

Boston: Economic activity in the First District expanded at a modest to strong pace over the summer of 2021. Contacts reported higher prices and wages but complained more about an inability to get supplies and to hire workers. Contacts were optimistic and hoped supply issues would ease in 2022.

As for the primary driver behind the continued stagflation chaos in the US economy, it is the ongoing supply-chain shock which has led to total confusion in what until recently was a "just in time" economy, resulting in record Beige Book mentions of "shortages" which in September rose to 77, up from 61 in July and a new all time high.