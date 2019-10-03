Submitted by Michael Every of RaboBank

The pain in Spain falls mainly on the plane

I was truly torn today. The Daily headline ‘The Pain in Spain Falls Mainly on the Plane’ is Hunter Thompson-eque in being both completely inaccurate and yet indicative of what is actually going on. However, I was tempted to go with ‘Bern, baby, Bern; this go inferno’ instead, which is more accurate and seventies retro at the same time. Either works to summarize where we stand at the start of play today.

After all, the US has just won its case at the WTO over illegal EU subsidies to Airbus and is set to impose USD7.5bn of tariffs on everything from Spanish olives to German sausages to UK whiskey and knitwear. This will obviously do wonders for US-EU trade relations and geopolitical tensions, to say nothing for the economy – although there are of course substitutes for all of these that are Made in America. The EU can at least take comfort from the fact that this process was all handled by the WTO they want to protect as global arbiter: and that their eventual response when the WTO also rules that Boeing has been supported by illegal subsidies will be retaliatory tariffs on US goods. Yet we are talking about a 10% increase in the price of some goods and 25% in others, so around USD1bn in total, in a joint US-EU economy of over USD40 trillion; at the worst it will be double that when the EU responds: how fragile we must be if that butterfly on a wheel can threaten us. However, this was just what we all needed given economic slowdown and impeachment and populism, etc.

On the first point, consider that the US ADP report, which is usually a low-grade industrial olive oil to the monthly payrolls’ extra-virgin hand-pressed variety, disappointed yesterday, suggesting that perhaps the US labour market is seeing slower jobs growth; US auto sales also disappointed overall; oh, and Hong Kong retail sales collapsed 23% y/y, showing just how severe the problems are there, as early indicators for China in September also show more weakness. The Fed’s Williams yesterday said the US economy looked strong “in the rear-view mirror”. Isn’t that what central banks always fly by though? Moreover, AUD is clinging on to 0.67 by its fingernails. As an indication of how bad things are Down Under, despite a mini-bubble in Sydney and Melbourne forming all over again the Aussie press is talking about US bank research talking about Australia’s need to do QE of up to AUD200bn. That’s something I have been talking about for far longer, just without the AUD200bn figure: ‘Why only AUD200bn?’ is my question.

On the second point, the wheels on the US impeachment tank continue to turn despite the fact that no vote to actually begin proceedings has been held yet – but will it just trundle into a moat filled with alligators and crocodiles, like #Russiagate ultimately did?

And on the third point, yesterday saw US Democratic Party presidential nominee candidate Bernie Sanders, 78, have to cancel campaign events as he underwent heart surgery. Here’s hoping he makes a full recovery - but can he continue running? What this underlines to the market is the serious chance that the 2020 election will be between Donald Trump, who would be in his second term and hence ‘unleashed’, and Elizabeth Warren, who has pledged to impose a 2% wealth tax over USD50m, to attack corporate monopolies in the tech sector, big agri, and big pharma, whose Green New Deal could prove as fiscally expansionary as the Trump tax cut, and whose trade policies would end up being as tough on China as Trump’s. For an equity market that has long had a ‘heads I win, tails you lose’ approach to things, that’s an unhappy thought.

And all this happened on the same day that in the UK PM BoJo handed down his ultimatum to the EU: New Deal or No Deal. He is proposing some kind of techno jiggery-pokery over where customs checks would be located away from the Irish border, and that there would therefore be effectively two borders for four years post-Brexit. From the EU side, the view is still that there should be no borders, ever. Can we find compromise in days between a technicals-based and a principles-based proposal? Who knows: just as large a split is evident in the UK press, where the Guardian reports “dismay” behind the scenes in the EU, and that this idea is a non-starter, while the Telegraph says there is pressure on Dublin to bend, and that even Labour might support BoJo to get it through parliament.

So with the prospect of politics getting far too real for markets to enjoy, and of the economy’s prospects looking far less real, is it any wonder that equities slumped yesterday, and that bond yields did too? The US 10-year Treasury is once again a shade below 1.60%.