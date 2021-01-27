print-icon

​​​​​​​Biden Administration Is "Monitoring" Marketwide Short Squeeze

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021 - 14:02

Following the last several sessions of massive short squeezes in numerous stocks, including Gamestop, AMC Entertainment Holdings, BlackBerry Limited, among others, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed these issues with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, saying that the Biden administration, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, are "monitoring" the situation in the stock market (which, needless to say, is a bit odd - the president rarely monitors the market when a cabal of hedge funds manages to ramp a stock 100%, 200%, or more, yet when retail investors do it... time for alarm).

Psaki reminded everyone that "the stock market isn't the only measure of the health of our economy." ​

This begs the question why is the government monitoring markets when retail traders are making hand over fist buying most shorted stocks, while hedge funds are getting crushed by their short positions? 

And a better question: does the Biden admin realize that it was Yellen's policies for half a decade that enabled this market idiocy?

Below we present some of the best responses to this latest example of how the Biden nanny state will soon crash the last trace of capitalism:

