Biden Says "I'm With Her" After Hillary Endorsement, Discusses "Economic Intercourse"

Well... that puts an end to any 'hopes' that Hillary Clinton will run... again. 'She' appears to be ready to endorse Joe Biden...

A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden's 3pm ET town hall today:



(She's excited.) pic.twitter.com/iGHo6a6G1s — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

And Obama's boy is pleased...

Perhaps the former vice-president has forgotten who is running? Doesn't he mean "She's with me"?

Kiss of death? Who knows. But if you believe the polls (like Hillary did), Biden has this all wrapped up as he leads Trump nationwide.

But still, we wouldn't be doing our journalistic duty if we didn't discuss the latest 'gaffe' from the Democrat's nominee...