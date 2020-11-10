Biden Says Trump Refusal To Concede Is "An Embarrassment", Releases List Of All Transition Teams

While president Trump mounts a full-blown legal challenge to the election results, during a Tuesday press conference, Joe Biden called Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election "an embarrassment" and vowed to go push forward with the transition of power regardless of Republicans’ efforts to challenge the results.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. “How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”

"I'm confident that the fact they're not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning and what we're able to do" Biden added.

Asked if he had something to say to Trump, Biden replied, "Mr. President, I look forward to speaking with you" adding that the failure of the administration to cooperate with his transition “does not change the dynamic at all of what we’re able to do."

One day after Mitch McConnell backed Trump's effort to challenge alleged improper votes, Biden also tried to pressure the Republicans into withdrawing their support for Trump: "I think that the whole Republican Party has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president."

During Biden's address, the Harris-Biden campaign also released its list of agency review teams, tasked with "ensuring a smooth transfer of power" after Trump leaves office. As previously noted, it includes former Goldman partner and CFTC head Gary Gensler who will be Biden transition agency review team leader for Federal Reserve, Banking & Securities Regulators, per a transition source.

