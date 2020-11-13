Biden Wins Georgia, Trump Wins North Carolina In Final Network Calls

On Friday afternoon, two news networks projected that Joe Biden will win the presidential election in Georgia and Donald Trump will win North Carolina, the last two state races to be called, despite a manual recount taking place in Georgia currently and expected to conclude by Nov 20.

NBC News called Biden the "apparent winner" in Georgia due to the ongoing recount, while calling Trump the winner in North Carolina. ABC News also projected Biden as the winner in Georgia. The projections would give Biden 306 electors, above the 270 needed to win, to 232 for Trump, and making Trump's attempt to overturn the election outcome that much more difficult.

According to NBC, the final electoral college map looks like this:



Trump has refused to concede, mounting legal challenges in several states to try to stop the counting or disqualify certain groups of ballots and has called for a recount in Georgia.