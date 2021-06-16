Big Banks & Small Caps Battered Ahead Of The Fed

While bonds are treading water this morning (10Y hovering back below 1.50%) ahead of The Fed's potential nothingburger meeting, stock markets are moving fast with big-tech soaring and small-caps tumbling...

Additionally, Citi is leading the drop in big banks (following CFO Mark Mason signal that revenue from the bank’s trading operations will probably fall by around 30% from a year ago)...

Source: Bloomberg

Meme-stocks are also getting hammered...

Source: Bloomberg

Led by AMC's 8% drop...

Gold is coiling up for a move (usually lower on FOMC day... mysteriously)...

Can Powell tread the fine line and not blow this whole thing up?