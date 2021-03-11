Bitcoin & Big-Caps Reach Record Highs, Bonds & Dollar Dumped

On the heels of Biden's big blowout, the dollar is tumbling...(biggest 3-day slump since the election/vaccines in early Nov)...

And bitcoin surged back up near $58,000, erasing the losses from its record highs in mid-Feb...

Did Washington just 'cut the rope' from reality?

Stonks were all bid today with Nasdaq leading the charge as the week's whipsaws continue...NOTE - Nasdaq was panic-bid at the China open, the EU open, and the US open and faded each time...

S&P and The Dow both hit new intraday record highs today.

It's been quite a week for Dow/Nasdaq rotations...

Small Caps are now up over 11% from Friday's spike lows...

With "Most Shorted" Stocks up over 18% off the Friday lows as the engineered squeeze was unleashed...

As Bloomberg noted, going all the way back to 1996, there have only been 5 prior days to Tuesday that saw the S&P 500 rally as much as it did and manage to post a net negative number of stocks advancing. Save one day in November last year all of them took place as the dotcom bubble was in the process of popping.

Amid all the chaos, realized vol for the Nasdaq has soared...

GME was relatively quiet today ahead of tomorrow's opex...

Even as $800 strike calls dominated activity...

TSLA surged back above $700...

With the help of Cathie Wood, we're sure...

Unprofitable tech stocks were bid once again...

Bonds were battered today - despite ECB headlines - amid massive issuance (30Y and Verizon) but the selloff stalled after the 30Y Auction...

But on the week, yields are still lower, for now (ahead of tomorrow's PPI)...

Real yields and gold continue to track each other (inversely)...

Ethereum rallied as Beeple's NFT auction neared its conclusion, back above $1800...

Gold managed to cling to gains...

Silver is holding its bounce gains off the pre-Reddit-Raiders spike...

And oil rebounded with WTI back above $66...

If Copper and Gold are right, 10Y yields are due for 3%... what are the chances The Fed allows that? And what will happen to tech stocks (and their contagion)? Be careful what you wish for

Finally, it's been a year since WHO (finally) admitted this shitshow was a pandemic - The Dow is up 38% since then! Bonds & the Dollar are down (in price) and gold is holding gains for now

And all it took was $17 trillion in global liquidity...

