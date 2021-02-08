Bitcoin, Bonds, Bullion, Biotech, & Big-Shorts Bid As Buck Breaks-Down

Well the big headline for the day is likely to be bitcoin...

Source: Bloomberg

...and its spike to new record highs on the heels of Tesla's disclosure...

TSLA vs MSTR indexed 1-year return



The question is not which company will buy bitcoin next. It's which company won't pic.twitter.com/KqTiJvkuFy — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 8, 2021

That dragged Ethereum up to new record highs (on the first day of ETH futures trading)...

Biotechs also surged on the day, continuing the ram since we suggested this was where WSB'ers would look next...

All major US equity markets made new highs today led by another rip in small caps...

The S&P was rejected at the 3900 Call Wall twice today...

Energy stocks soared once again today (up a stunning 4.5%, and up for the 6th straight day) as Utes were dumped...

Value and growth were bid at the open but growth faded rapidly into the European close...

The Big Shorts rallied on the day...

...along with the biggest hedge fund longs...

Bonds were sold overnight but once 30Y tagged 2.00% (and 10Y tagged 1.20%), yields tumbled back to earth quickly (on the day 2Y was +1bps, 30Y -3bps)...

The Dollar was bid overnight but dumped rapidly in early trading...

Oil prices extended gains in what looks like a straight line, with WTI topping $58 today...

And as the dollar dumped, gold jumped, extending its gains bouncing back above $1800...

But 'Digital Gold' now trades at a 23x multiple of 'Old Gold'...

And all of this melt-up in everything thanks to trillions in "mind boggling" liquidity sloshing into 'markets'...

As Larry MacDonald pointed out so eloquently: "The combo of a near $1 trillion check and $120 billion monthly QE is the monetary equivalent of eating a banana split after downing an Italian hero sandwich. The market will be stuffed with reserves. "