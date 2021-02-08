Bitcoin, Bonds, Bullion, Biotech, & Big-Shorts Bid As Buck Breaks-Down
Well the big headline for the day is likely to be bitcoin...
Source: Bloomberg
...and its spike to new record highs on the heels of Tesla's disclosure...
Source: Bloomberg
TSLA vs MSTR indexed 1-year return— zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 8, 2021
The question is not which company will buy bitcoin next. It's which company won't pic.twitter.com/KqTiJvkuFy
That dragged Ethereum up to new record highs (on the first day of ETH futures trading)...
Source: Bloomberg
Biotechs also surged on the day, continuing the ram since we suggested this was where WSB'ers would look next...
Source: Bloomberg
All major US equity markets made new highs today led by another rip in small caps...
Source: Bloomberg
The S&P was rejected at the 3900 Call Wall twice today...
Source: Bloomberg
Energy stocks soared once again today (up a stunning 4.5%, and up for the 6th straight day) as Utes were dumped...
Source: Bloomberg
Value and growth were bid at the open but growth faded rapidly into the European close...
Source: Bloomberg
The Big Shorts rallied on the day...
Source: Bloomberg
...along with the biggest hedge fund longs...
Source: Bloomberg
Bonds were sold overnight but once 30Y tagged 2.00% (and 10Y tagged 1.20%), yields tumbled back to earth quickly (on the day 2Y was +1bps, 30Y -3bps)...
Source: Bloomberg
The Dollar was bid overnight but dumped rapidly in early trading...
Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices extended gains in what looks like a straight line, with WTI topping $58 today...
Source: Bloomberg
And as the dollar dumped, gold jumped, extending its gains bouncing back above $1800...
Source: Bloomberg
But 'Digital Gold' now trades at a 23x multiple of 'Old Gold'...
Source: Bloomberg
And all of this melt-up in everything thanks to trillions in "mind boggling" liquidity sloshing into 'markets'...
Source: Bloomberg
As Larry MacDonald pointed out so eloquently: "The combo of a near $1 trillion check and $120 billion monthly QE is the monetary equivalent of eating a banana split after downing an Italian hero sandwich. The market will be stuffed with reserves. "