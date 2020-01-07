Bitcoin & Bullion Bid As Stocks & Bonds Skid

Overheard as stocks soared last year...
Because fun-durr-mentals...
China rallied overnight (led by small cap tech again)...
European markets were more mixed today (Spain lower)
In the US, Dow Transports outperformed with Nasdaq clinging to unch as Dow, Small Caps, and S&P slipped lower (and in a mirror of yesterday's close, stocks were weaker into the bell)...
AAPL has been stuck around $300 for the last few days as the AAPL vol decoupling may have gone too far...
Tesla was turbocharged again - tagging $470 record highs...
Pushing the TSLA market cap ever closer to VW's...
Equity and credit protection has started to recouple a little...
Treasury yields were marginally higher on the day (long-end underperformed: 2Y unch, 30Y +2bps)...
30Y Yields extended their bounce off support...
The Dollar surged intraday, tagged Friday's highs and faded back lower (up on the day though)...
Cryptos extended their post-Soleimani gains...
With Bitcoin spiking above $8100...
Silver outperformed today as crude slipped lower...
Gold was up on the day
But silver outperformed...
Almost erasing all of Gold's relative outperformance YTD...
As risk premia was wrung out of Oil somewhat today...
Finally, as US-Iran tensions escalate, it is cyber-security that is getting a war premium as oil fades...
And The Baltic Dry (global freight) index is utterly collapsing...
