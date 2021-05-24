Bitcoin, Bullion, & Big-Tech Soar As Dollar Drop Resumes

As the inflation narrative fades amid a now-negative China credit impulse, all of the old favorite trades are back and today was the panic-buying of big-tech reignited once again. Nasdaq roared higher, Small Caps lagged along with the Dow, S&P ended up 1%..

Small Caps are coiling in a tight range between 50- and 100-DMAs...

And Nasdaq bounced after closing below its 100DMA, back above its 50DMA...

Growth outperformed Value...

Source: Bloomberg

VIX tumbled back below 19...

Another short-squeeze (filled the gap from last Wednesday's tumble) provided some more ammo for the rip today...

Source: Bloomberg

Cryptos all rallied hard today, surging back into the green after another illiquid bloodbath over the weekend...

Source: Bloomberg

...with Bitcoin back above $38,000 after falling beloe $32k over the weekend...

Source: Bloomberg

Ether outperformed dramatically, ripping back from below $2000 to over $2500...

Source: Bloomberg

And gold held its gains...

As the dollar reversed its gains from late Friday...

Source: Bloomberg

Bonds were bid today - even as stocks rallied - with the majority of the curve down around 1-1.5bps...

Source: Bloomberg

10Y Yields found support at 1.60% again...

Source: Bloomberg

Real yields dipped, catching (up) gold's lead...

Source: Bloomberg

Crude oil surged higher today too, with WTI back above $66...

Finally, as we detailed earlier, the banks sent another, even louder message to The Fed today with a near-record RRP...

Source: Bloomberg

The message is simple "f**k off, I'm full!"