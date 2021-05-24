Bitcoin, Bullion, & Big-Tech Soar As Dollar Drop Resumes
As the inflation narrative fades amid a now-negative China credit impulse, all of the old favorite trades are back and today was the panic-buying of big-tech reignited once again. Nasdaq roared higher, Small Caps lagged along with the Dow, S&P ended up 1%..
Small Caps are coiling in a tight range between 50- and 100-DMAs...
And Nasdaq bounced after closing below its 100DMA, back above its 50DMA...
Growth outperformed Value...
Source: Bloomberg
VIX tumbled back below 19...
Another short-squeeze (filled the gap from last Wednesday's tumble) provided some more ammo for the rip today...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos all rallied hard today, surging back into the green after another illiquid bloodbath over the weekend...
Source: Bloomberg
...with Bitcoin back above $38,000 after falling beloe $32k over the weekend...
Source: Bloomberg
Ether outperformed dramatically, ripping back from below $2000 to over $2500...
Source: Bloomberg
And gold held its gains...
As the dollar reversed its gains from late Friday...
Source: Bloomberg
Bonds were bid today - even as stocks rallied - with the majority of the curve down around 1-1.5bps...
Source: Bloomberg
10Y Yields found support at 1.60% again...
Source: Bloomberg
Real yields dipped, catching (up) gold's lead...
Source: Bloomberg
Crude oil surged higher today too, with WTI back above $66...
Finally, as we detailed earlier, the banks sent another, even louder message to The Fed today with a near-record RRP...
Source: Bloomberg
The message is simple "f**k off, I'm full!"