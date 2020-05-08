BMO: Market Participants "Flummoxed" By What's Going On

First, a quick reminder of how the US officially entered the second Great Depression on May 8 courtesy of BMO:

NFP revealed total job losses of -20.5 million; remarkably close to the -22 million forecast and well above the -870k prior. The Unemployment Rate gained to 14.7% from 4.4% Mar and was shy of the 16.0% anticipated. The BLS added that had those who were employed but absent from work been counted in UNR, the figure would have been almost 5 percentage points higher. Average Hourly Earnings gained 4.7% MoM vs. +0.5% prior -- the spike in AHE and weekly hours is due to compositional effects more than anything else; i.e. the domestic workforce didn't get a 4.7% pay raise last month. The participation rate dropped to 60.2% the lowest since Jan 1973. Overall, a dismal report which has in line with expectations and therefore not likely to trigger any large price action.

The market's reaction to the worst jobs report onn record? Futures spiked because the 20.5 million number "was not as bad" as the 22 million expected. No really: and that's what happens when you put the algos in charge who have zero concept of scale or context.

And as BMO's Ian Lyngen and Jon Hill writes, "today’s session is setting up to be one that further extends the divergence between financial markets and incoming economic data. Equity futures are pointing toward a strong open with 2900 in the S&P 500 already achieved, and prospects are improving for a run at 3000, a level that was inconceivable just a month ago" with the backdrop of an April employment report showing over 20 million job losses "illustrates this disconnect that has market participants flummoxed."

Why are stocks now completely disconnected from any fundamentals? Simple: the Fed.

As BMO puts it, a reversal of March’s stock loses and record low 2-year yields (touched 11.3 bp overnight) reflect the same overarching dynamic – investors’ expectations for the Fed to retain an extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy stance for the foreseeable future and the eventual result of Powell’s efforts will be constructive for the real economy.

Meanwhile, as the Canadian bank notes, "the essence of the debate is one of timing; as is often the case with differing forecasts based on the same set of facts. A second Covid-19 wave is widely anticipated, but not one which leads to the reinstatement of lockdown orders; if this comes to fruition, dip-buying in risk assets could very well prove justified. The flipside is a resurgence of the coronavirus that results in another halt of the domestic economy – the ramifications for future consumption patterns, the stability of the banking system, and even basic services would be dire; if for no other reason than the bar for another shutdown is presumably very high. Moreover, the experiences of regions in Asia and Europe that have been reopened for longer bolsters confidence in ability of the US to avoid a severe second wave."

We present the rest of the BMO note below, but the gist is clear: the market is going all in a happy ending... and if the market is wrong and stocks crash, well the Fed will become stock buyer of last resort, while also pushing rates negative just to make sure. And that's why stocks are now higher than where they were a year ago when the US was not in a second great depression.