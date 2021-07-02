print-icon

Boeing 737 Cargo Plane "Goes Down" In Water Off Hawaii: CNBC

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 02, 2021 - 09:49 AM

Sources tell CNBC that a Boeing 737 freighter has splashed down in the waters off Honolulu, Hawaii, after suffering engine trouble.

A Boeing 737 cargo plane has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble; severity of crash, extent of rescue operation unclear at this time - CNBC 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms that a Rhodes Express Flight 810, Boeing 737 freighter with two onboard made an emergency ocean landing off the coast of Honolulu at 0230 local time Friday. The US Coast Guard promptly rescued both crew members, the FAA said. 

The pilots reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, also known as Honolulu International Airport when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water.  

More on the area where the cargo plane went down. 

Boeing shares have sunk more than 2% on the news. 

The FAA also said it will be investigating the incident. 

*This story is developing. 

0