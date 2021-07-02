Boeing 737 Cargo Plane "Goes Down" In Water Off Hawaii: CNBC

Sources tell CNBC that a Boeing 737 freighter has splashed down in the waters off Honolulu, Hawaii, after suffering engine trouble.

A Boeing 737 cargo plane has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble; severity of crash, extent of rescue operation unclear at this time - CNBC

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms that a Rhodes Express Flight 810, Boeing 737 freighter with two onboard made an emergency ocean landing off the coast of Honolulu at 0230 local time Friday. The US Coast Guard promptly rescued both crew members, the FAA said.

A 737-200 cargo aircraft operated for Transair by Rhoades Aviation made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu after reportedly suffering engine trouble. The FAA reports that both crew members have been rescued. ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/lsdJ4WlkHy pic.twitter.com/8D71tEQ3wy — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2021

The pilots reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, also known as Honolulu International Airport when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water.

A Boeing 737 cargo plane made an emergency landing today off the coast of Honolulu, and both crew members have been rescued, the FAA says. @Lebeaucarnews has the latest. https://t.co/ELFik3MAsn pic.twitter.com/ENeMkYMFri — CNBC (@CNBC) July 2, 2021

CNBC is reporting the aircraft made a water landing and both pilots were rescued



As seen below, Coast Guard 6544 orbited before coming to a hover at sea level (which was the point of rescue) possibly from one of the wings of the 737. pic.twitter.com/wEG7F0a8rn — Bryan Herbert 🇺🇸 (@KE6ZGP) July 2, 2021

Boeing shares have sunk more than 2% on the news.

The FAA also said it will be investigating the incident.

*FAA, NTSB WILL INVESTIGATE BOEING 737 CARGO EMERGENCY: FAA — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 2, 2021

