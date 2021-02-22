Another Boeing Jet Just Suffered Engine Issues, Dropped Metal Parts Across Dutch Town

A Longtail Aviation Boeing 747-400 freighter suffered an inflight engine failure shortly after taking off from Maastricht Airport, a regional airport in Beek in Limburg, Netherland, on Saturday.

The plane was powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines - the same engine that just exploded over Denver - when one of its engines suffered a failure.

A spokeswoman for Maastricht Airport, Hella Hendriks, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "witnesses heard one or two explosions shortly after takeoff and the pilot was informed by air traffic control that an engine was on fire."

The Tower log is chilling with the 'excitement' starting around 1:00 in: "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday"...

Disturbing photos emerged on social media of engine debris that has scattered across the streets of Meersen.

"The photos indicate they were parts of engine blade, but that's being investigated," Hendriks said. "Several cars were damaged and bits hit several houses. Pieces were found across the residential neighborhood on roofs, gardens, and streets."

The Guardian noted a woman in Meersen was injured by the falling debris.

Metal pieces of a Boeing 747 cargo plane on its way to New York falls on a Dutch town following an engine fire #Netherlands #Meerssen #UnitedStates #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/YKy4XaowHt — www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com (@TPE_connect) February 22, 2021

A resident in Meerssen allegedly captured the aircraft experiencing engine issues after takeoff.

"The aircraft stopped the climb at FL100, entered a hold to dump fuel and diverted to Liege (Belgium) for a safe landing on runway 22L about one hour after departure," said The Aviation Herald.

Longtail Aviation told The Guardian it's "too early to speculate as to what may have been the cause of the problem" and that it was working with Dutch, Belgian, Bermuda, and UK government investigators.

The incident occurred on the same day a Boeing 777-200 operated by United Airlines experienced an engine failure that resulted in "raining metal" parts showering Denver suburbs.

People in Europe and the US have been flooded with headlines of another round of Boeing issues.

In response to weekend incidents on either side of the Atlantic, Boeing shares initially dropped at the cash open but were quickly bought by noon.

More problems develop at Boeing following more than a year of problems with its 737 MAX jets.