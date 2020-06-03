Boeing Jumps After Third Point Lists Company Among Top MTD Winners

Just before 8am, shares of Boeing jumped to session highs rising as much as 3%, the highest level since last week...

... not on any company-specific news, but simply because that's when Third Point released the latest monthly update for its offshore fund, which listed Boeing among its top MTD winners, showing just how trigger-happy shorts are to cover exposure on the tiniest whiff of positive news.

Other MTD winners listed by the $12.7BN hedge fund included Walt Disney, Burlington Store, Charter Communications and TE Connectivity.

The fund also disclosed that in May the fund was up 1.6% bringing the YTD loss to -8.9%, trailing the S&P's -5.0% return. The fund had a net exposure of 57.5% for equities and 110% total including credit and private investments.