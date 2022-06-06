BofA Outlines 3 Things That Need To Happen For Bear-Market-Bounce To Continue

The S&P 500 is up around 10% from its mid-May lows but has trodden water for more than a week, raising questions about whether the 'bottom is in' or this is just another 'dead cat rally' in a Fed-liquidity-withdrawal-driven bear market?

Note that the S&P is hovering right around the level it traded at right before May's FOMC meeting and press conference...

BofA's Stephen Suttmeier is on the fence but details three key indicator levels that need to be triggered to favor a continued rally beyond 4114-4160 resistance on the SPX:

1. A breakout above 3123 needed for most active A-D line

The US top 15 most active A-D line needs to break out above 3123 to precede or confirm a continued US equity market rally. A double bottom for this breadth and volume indicator confirmed a double bottom for the SPX from the May lows. Prior to this improvement, a breakdown to new YTD lows on the most active A-D line in late April preceded new YTD lows on the SPX in mid- to late-May.

2. Above 46.3-48.7 needed on % stocks above 50-day MAs

The percentage of SPX stocks above 50-day MAs formed a double bottom that confirmed a double bottom for the SPX in May. A breakout for this market breadth indicator above 46.3-48.7 would favor a continued rally for the SPX, in our view.

3. Breakout above 1.11 needed on the 3-month VIX vs VIX

The late April into May bullish divergence for the 3-month VIX relative to the VIX (VIX3M/VIX) is the biggest since March 2020. This divergence preceded the late May rally, but we would have more confidence in a continued tactical rally for equities on a breakout above 1.10-1.11 on the VIX3M/VIX

Suttmeier also notes that he is looking for expansion in new 52-week highs to confirm the contraction in new 52-week lows that occurred in May as well as for a breakout above the YTD downtrend line for the SPX A-D line.

These signals would favor further upside with 4308 the next resistance on the SPX.

However, if these signals fail to materialize, Suttmeier warns that the immediate risk would shift back to the downside with the 3800s key support.



The rising 200-week MA near 3500 offers important support for the 2022 cyclical correction (aka bear market), or mean reversion, within a secular bull market.

Tactically, SpotGamma outlines two scenarios:

If the market rallies into FOMC (6/15), particularly toward the 4300 line, that indicates that the fuel from put expiration (via dealer short hedge unwind) was pulled forward. This removes energy for a post-FOMC rally.

If the market is very weak into FOMC/OPEX (<4100), then we’d look for a rally after 6/17 expiration.

Therefore a directional edge may well emerge as we get closer to 6/15, but as of now we are looking for a test of either 4300 (big JPM collar strike at 4285) or 4000 (large OI) into month end. 4100-4200 remains key for this week.